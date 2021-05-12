Iron County Economic Chamber Alliance gets new Economic Director

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron County Economic Chamber Alliance (ICECA) has a new Economic Director. Zach Hautala has joined the group to take on that role.

He’s a life-long iron county resident who graduated from the forest park schools and Northern Michigan University. He’s worked for Northern Interstate Bank as a Consumer Lender. He says in this new position he’s focused on growth for the county.

“I’d say growth is our number one goal, population growth, economic growth, we want to see businesses come to Iron County, to Crystal Falls, Iron River, the surrounding small towns and really welcome any new businesses into Iron County,” Hautala said.

The ICECA is a collaborative group working with businesses, municipalities and schools in iron county to foster economic development. It has 239 members as of this month.

