Gov. Whitmer focuses on rising vaccinations, declining cases during Wednesday press conference

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun are focusing on rising vaccination rates, and declining cases and hospitalizations Tuesday.

Tuesday’s news conference comes a half hour before a Republican news conference, in which GOP legislators plan to turn up the heat on Whitmer and her trip to Florida in March to see her father.

On Monday, the governor announced that 55 percent of Michigan’s eligible population has received their first dose of the covid-19 vaccine. The announcement marked the first milestone of the ‘MI Vacc to Normal’ plan. It enables in-person work to resume across all employment sectors on May 24.

