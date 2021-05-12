Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer focuses on rising vaccinations, declining cases during Wednesday press conference

The conference comes a half hour before a Republican news conference, in which GOP legislators plan to turn up the heat on Whitmer and her trip to Florida in March to see her father.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).(WLUC/State of Michigan)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun are focusing on rising vaccination rates, and declining cases and hospitalizations Tuesday.

Tuesday’s news conference comes a half hour before a Republican news conference, in which GOP legislators plan to turn up the heat on Whitmer and her trip to Florida in March to see her father.

On Monday, the governor announced that 55 percent of Michigan’s eligible population has received their first dose of the covid-19 vaccine. The announcement marked the first milestone of the ‘MI Vacc to Normal’ plan. It enables in-person work to resume across all employment sectors on May 24.

Watch the press conference on TV6 & FOX UP or on our Facebook page.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

