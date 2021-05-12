Doctor urges U.P. health care systems to implement ‘Zero Suicide’ initiative

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a renewed push to make sure people with suicidal thoughts don’t fall through the cracks in U.P. health care systems.

“Zero Suicide” is a way to improve suicide care within health and behavioral health systems, something needed even more as we emerge from the pandemic.

“Almost 85 percent of people who die by suicide have a healthcare visit before they die and over 90 percent before a suicide attempt,” Dr. Brian Ahmedani Co-chair for the Michigan Suicide Prevention Commission, said.

He’s urging U.P. health care systems to implement the “Zero Suicide” initiative.

“The model really is targeted at identifying people who are at risk and then providing care for them to prevent suicide risk.”

The initiative asks for a system-wide commitment to safer suicide care.

It involves screenings, trainings and a system-wide culture change committed to reducing suicides.

Implementing it into health care systems means more at-risk patients will get the help they need.

“People need help. People who are at risk of suicide need help and health systems can be the vehicle that provide that help once we get them there,” he said.

But suicide prevention can also begin with family and friends.

“Ask them if they’re having thoughts of suicide directly. If they are, then you can be there to help them get to care or to help them figure out what to do next,” said Ahmedani.

The next steps could include connecting someone to a doctor and coming up with a safety plan.

“The safety plan includes people you might want to contact, things you might want to do, ways to keep your environment safe around you. So, it you have a rehearsed structure or rehearsed set of things that you’re supposed to do that’s written down, it’s much easier to actually do those things in that moment than to act on the thing that you’ve been thinking about all that time which may be about hurting yourself.”

In the coming months, Dr. Ahmedani and a group of parents who brought him to Marquette in 2019 hope U.P. health care systems can learn more about this initiative and create safer suicide care.

