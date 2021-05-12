Advertisement

Cardinals explode for five in eleventh to drop Brewers

Peralta’s effort on mound doesn’t result in win
(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WLUC) - Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O’Neill homered off Brad Boxberger in the 11th inning to help the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-1 for their fourth straight victory. Goldschmidt broke a 1-all tie when he hit a two-run drive. O’Neill delivered a three-run shot to break it open. St. Louis has won 10 of its last 12 and is tied with San Francisco for the best record in the majors. The Brewers wasted a brilliant effort from starter Freddy Peralta, who struck out eight and gave up just one hit and one walk in seven shutout innings.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette Township UPS Store staff prevent man from falling victim to phone scam
Marquette County UPS Store worker stops scam of nearly $10,000
A mock-up of plans to renovate the old Savings Bank Building in Downtown Marquette
Potential project for old Savings Bank Building in Downtown Marquette
Many were in attendance at the Gogebic-Iron County Airport board meeting Monday, May 10, 2021.
Boutique Airlines fires 2 pilots, pulls out of Gogebic-Iron Co. Airport
Mugshot for Fawn Marie Teeple.
Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office seeks fugitive Fawn Teeple
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Pistons can’t keep pace with Timberwolves
Bucks down Magic, staying in battle for Eastern Conference lead
Tigers squander seven run lead but still defeat Royals
Meijer State Games of Michigan logo.
Meijer State Games of Michigan hockey tournament registration this weekend in Marquette