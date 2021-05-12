Advertisement

Canal Run 2021 online registration open now

Sign up now before the spots are all filled up!
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Canal Run, which was held virtually last year, will now welcome back racers in person on Saturday, July 17.

The race offers a five and ten-mile run, a half marathon and several other races.

But, this year all events are capped so Canal Run does not surpass 700 racers.

Online registration is open until the Wednesday before the race, or until the events fill up.

“We really are going to try and avoid the large crowds gathering at the finish line,” said Race Director Angela Luskin. “So as soon as people finish they’ll grab a to-go bag, and then they’ll head back to their vehicle.”

Luskin explained there will still be local, handcrafted awards but this year there will not be an awards ceremony.

