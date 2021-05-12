Advertisement

Calumet graduate recognized for automotive skills

There’s no looking back for Zander Worm - only up and onward.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - With help from his dad, Zander Worm changed his first wheel bearings at age two.

That’s when he said his fascination with automotive engineering began.

“When I was learning to speak that was one of the things,” said Worm. “Point at the alternator, or point to the radiator. Now we’re kind of at the point where it’s actually doing things with those.”

Now, Worm’s passion is being recognized by a national competition focused on advancing technological education.

He was selected as FutureTech’s Rock Awards grand prize winner.

But before winning, he was nominated by his Automotive Instructor at Copper Country ISD, David Narhi.

“He is able to be submitted for that award because he is pursuing further education within the automotive world,” said Narhi.

Worm explained that he wants to be an automotive engineer. This is why his instruction at CCISD was so crucial to the process.

Additionally, Narhi said he had never nominated a student for the award before until Worm.

“You can’t lose focus,” said Worm. “You really gotta be committed, but it’s so rewarding once you get all the hard work over with. Don’t stop, and keep going.”

Worm will begin his automotive studies at Michigan Tech, and one day hopes to be the chief engineer on GM’s Corvette.

