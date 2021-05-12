Advertisement

Bucks down Magic, staying in battle for Eastern Conference lead

Giannis scores 27 points
(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2021
MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WLUC) - Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points and the Milwaukee Bucks kept up their chase of the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 114-102 victory over the Orlando Magic. The Bucks (44-25) remained a game behind Brooklyn (45-24) for the second spot in the East. The Nets defeated Chicago 115-107 on Tuesday night. Milwaukee, which holds the tiebreaker over the Nets, plays two of its final three games on the road, while Brooklyn finishes with three at home. Brooklyn is two games behind Philadelphia, which lost at Indiana.

