Bigger the stakes, bigger the mission for the Salvation Army in Marquette County

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Their mission hasn’t wavered to offer “help for today... hope for tomorrow.”

The Salvation Army in Marquette County has adapted like any other organization during the pandemic -- but their community outreach has only gotten stronger, going back to 1889.

“Well, you know for us we’ve always had in-person lunches which have been great for fellowship, community engagement. But when the pandemic hit, we couldn’t do that. So, we retooled the model and we did drive-through lunches,” said Development Director Cari Detmers.

Detmers explained that the model is working, providing around 125 lunches per day -- at least double the amount served when in-person dining was open.

The boxed lunches consist of hearty meals cooked up by the dining staff -- thanks to food donations from the Marquette community such as Huron Mountain Bakery, Jilbert Dairy, Marquette Food Co-op, Meijer, Super One Foods and Tadych’s Econofoods.

“Last week we got over 2,000-lbs. (food) donation from Cherry Creek Schools,” Detmers added.

The Salvation Army’s mission goes beyond take-out.

“As far out as the West End, Republic, Michigamme we deliver anywhere in Marquette County to people who just can’t get to us but yet still need food,” said the Salvation Army in Marquette County Development Director.

And Detmers went on to explain that this extensive hand has been made possible by a growing number of volunteers dedicated to the mission.

“We have amazing volunteers. You can volunteer helping with our lunch program. You can help with the pantry program. We have had volunteers that have called us and said, ‘how can we help?’ We partnered with some at-need agencies -- Room at the Inn lunches for them... we also do Superior Housing Solutions lunches every day. Plus, we have just a plethora of people that pick up for shut-ins in their neighborhood,” she said.

The Salvation Army in Marquette County has recognized more needs in the community, also offering utility and rental assistance.

Find a list of resources HERE.

Ways to support the non-profit can be found HERE.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.