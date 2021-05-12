Advertisement

Bigger the stakes, bigger the mission for the Salvation Army in Marquette County

The pandemic has changed the Salvation Army’s operations for the past 14 months, but also strengthened its base in helping those in need.
By Noel Navarro
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Their mission hasn’t wavered to offer “help for today... hope for tomorrow.”

The Salvation Army in Marquette County has adapted like any other organization during the pandemic -- but their community outreach has only gotten stronger, going back to 1889.

“Well, you know for us we’ve always had in-person lunches which have been great for fellowship, community engagement. But when the pandemic hit, we couldn’t do that. So, we retooled the model and we did drive-through lunches,” said Development Director Cari Detmers.

Detmers explained that the model is working, providing around 125 lunches per day -- at least double the amount served when in-person dining was open.

The boxed lunches consist of hearty meals cooked up by the dining staff -- thanks to food donations from the Marquette community such as Huron Mountain Bakery, Jilbert Dairy, Marquette Food Co-op, Meijer, Super One Foods and Tadych’s Econofoods.

“Last week we got over 2,000-lbs. (food) donation from Cherry Creek Schools,” Detmers added.

The Salvation Army’s mission goes beyond take-out.

“As far out as the West End, Republic, Michigamme we deliver anywhere in Marquette County to people who just can’t get to us but yet still need food,” said the Salvation Army in Marquette County Development Director.

And Detmers went on to explain that this extensive hand has been made possible by a growing number of volunteers dedicated to the mission.

“We have amazing volunteers. You can volunteer helping with our lunch program. You can help with the pantry program. We have had volunteers that have called us and said, ‘how can we help?’ We partnered with some at-need agencies -- Room at the Inn lunches for them... we also do Superior Housing Solutions lunches every day. Plus, we have just a plethora of people that pick up for shut-ins in their neighborhood,” she said.

The Salvation Army in Marquette County has recognized more needs in the community, also offering utility and rental assistance.

Find a list of resources HERE.

Ways to support the non-profit can be found HERE.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot for Fawn Marie Teeple.
UPDATE: Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office arrests fugitive Fawn Teeple, another individual
Marquette Township UPS Store staff prevent man from falling victim to phone scam
Marquette County UPS Store worker stops scam of nearly $10,000
A mock-up of plans to renovate the old Savings Bank Building in Downtown Marquette
Potential project for old Savings Bank Building in Downtown Marquette
A young boy was injured after law enforcement says he hit a vehicle while on his dirt bike...
Juvenille injured in dirt bike crash
Many were in attendance at the Gogebic-Iron County Airport board meeting Monday, May 10, 2021.
Boutique Airlines fires 2 pilots, pulls out of Gogebic-Iron Co. Airport

Latest News

Summer equipment rentals available through NMU outdoor rec department
Summer equipment rentals available through NMU outdoor rec department
Calumet High School student wins national auto technology award
Calumet High School student wins national auto technology award
Uncle Chuck's funny farm to open temporary greenhouse in Marquette
Uncle Chuck's funny farm to open temporary greenhouse in Marquette
2021 Canal run registration open
2021 Canal run registration open
Lifelong Iron county resident named ICECA Economic Director
Lifelong Iron county resident named ICECA Economic Director