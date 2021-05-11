Advertisement

Wisconsin-native Jordan Zimmermann announces retirement from Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers' Jordan Zimmermann pitches during the fifth inning of a baseball game against...
Milwaukee Brewers' Jordan Zimmermann pitches during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin-native Jordan Zimmermann is calling it a career.

The Milwaukee Brewers made the announcement Tuesday morning, noting that Zimmermann, who hailed from Auburndale, is the 11th person from the Badger State to play for the team.

He spent most of his career in Washington and Detroit, playing seven seasons with the Nationals and five more with the Tigers.

“I will forever be thankful to the Washington Nationals and Detroit Tigers for allowing me to live out this dream. It has been particularly special to be able to end it all playing for my hometown team, the Milwaukee Brewers,” Zimmermann said.

Zimmermann, who played for UW-Stevens Point in college, only pitched in two games for the Brew Crew, giving up five runs in over five and two-thirds relief innings.

Over his 13 seasons in the big leagues, the two-time All-Star racked up a 95-91 career record. On September 28, 2014, he pitched the first no-hitter in Nationals’ history in a game against Miami.

“Thank you to all of my friends, teammates and family members who have been by my side throughout this incredible journey. I will miss the game greatly, but I’m ready for the new phase of my life,” he concluded.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette Township UPS Store staff prevent man from falling victim to phone scam
Marquette County UPS Store worker stops scam of nearly $10,000
Many were in attendance at the Gogebic-Iron County Airport board meeting Monday, May 10, 2021.
Boutique Airlines fires 2 pilots, pulls out of Gogebic-Iron Co. Airport
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
First responders were called to the intersection of County Road 4-80 and Cherry Creek Road just...
Pregnant woman injured in T-bone crash in Chocolay Township
Michigan COVID-19 vaccine graphic.
Whitmer: Michigan reaches 55% adult vaccination rate; first step in MI Vacc to Normal Plan

Latest News

Owen White makes Academic All-District Team.
Owen White Named Academic All-District
Former Florida football player Tim Tebow speaks to fans after he was inducted in the Ring of...
Report: Tebow-Meyer reunion on verge of becoming official
Lambeau Field
Green Bay Packers holding job fair for gameday employees
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, center, competes in the second heat of the men's...
Metcalf turns in respectable 100 time, finishes last in heat