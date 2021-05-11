Advertisement

Two U.P. tribal communities partner with DEA

The Bay Mills Indian Community and the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians is part of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s all-new yearlong Operation Engage Initiative.
The Bay Mills Indian Community and the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians is part of...
The Bay Mills Indian Community and the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians is part of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s all-new yearlong Operation Engage Initiative.(BMIC/WLUC)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Bay Mills Indian Community and the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians is part of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s all-new yearlong Operation Engage Initiative. ”It is a public awareness and education program to bring awareness to both the opioid and stimulants epidemic that is plaguing not just our region, but the nation,” Brian McNeal, Detroit Field Division Drug Administration Public Information Officer, said.

According to McNeal, research shows that many people who have an addiction to drugs like heroin and opioids begins with prescription pills.  The program is not about solving a drug problem - but helping. ”We don’t know the intimacies of the problem, so we’re going to work with what’s already existing. We’re going to work with both tribes and their leadership and the healthcare professionals and the treatment professionals and say, ‘what is it that we can do to help?’”To do that, they’re beginning with educating the community.”It’s teaching the effects these drugs have on your body and then after you get a good awareness and a good education, then you’re equipped to make a good decision as opposed to scaring you into a good decision. It’s giving you the tools to make that decision. ”The initiative is not just aimed at community members though. The DEA has plans to work with the Chamber of Commerce as well as healthcare providers.”DEA certainly does not want to stop prescription pain pills from being described. That is not our goal and that is not our mission. But talking with those professionals and having those conversations, training those healthcare professionals, outreach into the workplace to work with those businesses to talk about drug use and opioid abuse.”Each community program is a yearlong and will focus on stakeholder, adult, youth, media, school and workplace engagement.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette Township UPS Store staff prevent man from falling victim to phone scam
Marquette County UPS Store worker stops scam of nearly $10,000
Many were in attendance at the Gogebic-Iron County Airport board meeting Monday, May 10, 2021.
Boutique Airlines fires 2 pilots, pulls out of Gogebic-Iron Co. Airport
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
A mock-up of plans to renovate the old Savings Bank Building in Downtown Marquette
Potential project for old Savings Bank Building in Downtown Marquette
First responders were called to the intersection of County Road 4-80 and Cherry Creek Road just...
Pregnant woman injured in T-bone crash in Chocolay Township

Latest News

Kaufman Auditorium in Marquette opens again next month
Kaufman Auditorium in Marquette opens again next month
Registration open for Ore to Shore race
Registration open for Ore to Shore race
Major renovations plans in the works for old savings bank in Marquette
Major renovations plans in the works for old savings bank in Marquette
Calumet Theatre cancels all shows through early July
Calumet Theatre cancels all shows through early July