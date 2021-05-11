Two U.P. tribal communities partner with DEA

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Bay Mills Indian Community and the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians is part of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s all-new yearlong Operation Engage Initiative. ”It is a public awareness and education program to bring awareness to both the opioid and stimulants epidemic that is plaguing not just our region, but the nation,” Brian McNeal, Detroit Field Division Drug Administration Public Information Officer, said.

According to McNeal, research shows that many people who have an addiction to drugs like heroin and opioids begins with prescription pills. The program is not about solving a drug problem - but helping. ”We don’t know the intimacies of the problem, so we’re going to work with what’s already existing. We’re going to work with both tribes and their leadership and the healthcare professionals and the treatment professionals and say, ‘what is it that we can do to help?’”To do that, they’re beginning with educating the community.”It’s teaching the effects these drugs have on your body and then after you get a good awareness and a good education, then you’re equipped to make a good decision as opposed to scaring you into a good decision. It’s giving you the tools to make that decision. ”The initiative is not just aimed at community members though. The DEA has plans to work with the Chamber of Commerce as well as healthcare providers.”DEA certainly does not want to stop prescription pain pills from being described. That is not our goal and that is not our mission. But talking with those professionals and having those conversations, training those healthcare professionals, outreach into the workplace to work with those businesses to talk about drug use and opioid abuse.”Each community program is a yearlong and will focus on stakeholder, adult, youth, media, school and workplace engagement.

