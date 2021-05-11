Signs of spring warm up starts today

High pressure will build in from Wisconsin. Clouds will begin to clear out from west to east. By tomorrow clear skies will prevail. In the upper levels of the atmosphere, a ridge moves in with allowing warmer air to filter in for the rest of the week. Then, by the end of the week, lake breezes develop, which could trigger a few isolated showers during the afternoon for Thursday through Saturday.

Today: Clouds decrease turning mostly to partly sunny

>Highs: Upper 40s north, mid-50s south

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 50s, low 60s

Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s inland, upper 50s along the shorelines

Friday: A mix of sun/clouds, isolated showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s inland, cooler along the Great Lakes

Saturday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers during the evening

>Highs: Mid 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal with showers early in the morning

>Highs: Low 60s

