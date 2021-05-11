Advertisement

Signs of spring warm up starts today

By Jennifer Perez
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure will build in from Wisconsin. Clouds will begin to clear out from west to east. By tomorrow clear skies will prevail. In the upper levels of the atmosphere, a ridge moves in with allowing warmer air to filter in for the rest of the week. Then, by the end of the week, lake breezes develop, which could trigger a few isolated showers during the afternoon for Thursday through Saturday.

Today: Clouds decrease turning mostly to partly sunny

>Highs: Upper 40s north, mid-50s south

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 50s, low 60s

Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s inland, upper 50s along the shorelines

Friday: A mix of sun/clouds, isolated showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s inland, cooler along the Great Lakes

Saturday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers during the evening

>Highs: Mid 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal with showers early in the morning

>Highs: Low 60s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were called to the intersection of County Road 4-80 and Cherry Creek Road just...
Pregnant woman injured in T-bone crash in Chocolay Township
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Michigan COVID-19 vaccine graphic.
Whitmer: Michigan reaches 55% adult vaccination rate; first step in MI Vacc to Normal Plan
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice
Many were in attendance at the Gogebic-Iron County Airport board meeting Monday, May 10, 2021.
Boutique Airlines fires 2 pilots, pulls out of Gogebic-Iron Co. Airport

Latest News

Karl Bohnak: 5/10/21
The First Hint of a Warmup on Tuesday
warmer trend
A cool day followed by a warm up
Light showers possible Monday afternoon with a wintry mix north and rain south
Chilly start Monday, then increasing clouds and slight chance of p.m. showers
Scattered, puffy cumulus clouds in the afternoon can produce light rain showers
Mostly sunny Mother’s Day with a slight chance of p.m. showers