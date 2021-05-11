Potential Project for old Savings Bank Building in Downtown Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission held a work session Monday night to discuss what could be a major project for Downtown Marquette. It involves the old Savings Bank Building on the corner of Washington and Front Streets.

Potential Developers, a San Diego based group called Braveworks, are looking at the property with the intent on renovating the building and turning it into a hotel, similar to a project in Houghton.

It would be called The Vault, Marquette, and would also include the building of a 220-car covered parking deck behind the building. The developers would be seeking brownfield money for the project which could cost as much as $50 million.

“I think it’s great, we always look for new economic development downtown, especially in our older buildings and the savings bank building is probably one of our oldest, and to have someone of this magnitude come in and create a project of this nature, it’s huge, I think it’s a great asset to the community if it goes through,” said Marquette City Manager Mike Angeli.

As this was a work session no action was taken by the Commission Monday night.

