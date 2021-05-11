Advertisement

Ore to Shore registration now open

(Ore to Shore WLUC File Photo)
(Ore to Shore WLUC File Photo)(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The registration is now open for the annual Ore to Shore race. Last year the race was canceled because of the pandemic, but this year they’re planning on holding the event with some modifications.

The event, which features multiple races, is capped this year to comply with state guidelines for events and to keep volunteers and racers safe. The race coordinator says spots are filling up fast.

“If anyone in the community is interested in racing definitely look at the Ore to Shore website, think about it and sign up because we are filling up fast, and we’re really looking forward to putting on a very safe event.” said Race Coordinator, Nicole Dewalt-Swenson.

In addition to racers, the Ore to Shore is also looking for sponsors. The event is set for August 14.

