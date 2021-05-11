NMU’s Wildcat Den now serving U.P. draft beer

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Wildcat Den, Northern Michigan University’s newest dining service, is now serving beer from U.P. breweries.

Right now, the Den has two beers from Blackrocks, one from Keweenaw Brewing Company, and a seltzer from the Ore Dock on tap.

The Director of Dining Services, Paul Schoonveld, anticipates having up to 6 beer options by the fall semester.

“The University just recently acquired a liquor license for the Wildcat Den establishment,” says Schoonvled. “And we look forward to changing our beer selection often so that it keeps people coming back and trying some new flavors from the local community.”

Anyone in the community can dine or take-out meals at The Den, though dine-in is required when ordering beer.

The Wildcat Den will be open all summer long from 11a.m.-6p.m. Monday through Friday.

