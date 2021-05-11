Advertisement

Michigan DNR: Oman Creek boating access site open in Gogebic County

A $40,000 dredging project was recently completed.
Dredging work at Oman Creek boating access site on Lake Superior in Gogebic County.
Dredging work at Oman Creek boating access site on Lake Superior in Gogebic County.(Michigan DNR)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources boating access site at Oman Creek has opened for the season.

Seasonal dredging operations were completed May 5 and the site will be dredged weekly through Sept. 29. Dredging helps clear sediment washed into the creek and river mouth over the winter months, and maximizes the safe passage of boat traffic into and out of Lake Superior.

Money for the dredging was derived from waterways capital outlay funding. The boating access site is situated on Oman Creek, just upstream from Lake Superior at Little Girls Point in Gogebic County.

For more information, contact James Peace, Lake Gogebic State Park supervisor, at 906-842-3341 or PeaceJ1@Michigan.gov. For the latest information on boating access site closures, visit the DNR closures page at Michigan.gov/DNRClosures.

