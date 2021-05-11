Michigan DNR: Oman Creek boating access site open in Gogebic County

GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources boating access site at Oman Creek has opened for the season.

Seasonal dredging operations were completed May 5 and the site will be dredged weekly through Sept. 29. Dredging helps clear sediment washed into the creek and river mouth over the winter months, and maximizes the safe passage of boat traffic into and out of Lake Superior.

Money for the dredging was derived from waterways capital outlay funding. The boating access site is situated on Oman Creek, just upstream from Lake Superior at Little Girls Point in Gogebic County.

For more information, contact James Peace, Lake Gogebic State Park supervisor, at 906-842-3341 or PeaceJ1@Michigan.gov. For the latest information on boating access site closures, visit the DNR closures page at Michigan.gov/DNRClosures.

