Michigan development group seeks renovations to Downtown Marquette icon

Braveworks has plans for a major renovation to the old Savings Bank building and the surrounding block.
By Mary Houle
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Michigan-based development group has plans for a major renovation to the old Savings Bank building and the surrounding block in Downtown Marquette.

Braveworks works to renovate central, historic city buildings into new spaces that the local communities can utilize.

One of Braveworks’ owners, Jennifer Julien, says a main way to renovate the Savings Bank building without ruining the historic integrity is the addition of a glass atrium – one that will connect the old building to a newly built structure next to it.

These two buildings then will be turned into a 90-room hotel; Braveworks’ designed boutique style, as done in the Vault Hotel in Houghton.

The creation of the hotel will help fund the groups’ other design goals – the major one being to create a public use parking garage. The parking garage will hold over 200 cars, and will be available for public parking as well as hotel visitor parking.

“We’re doing exactly what the intent was when the zoning was established for this property, and developing a really collaborative use to kinda bring that downtown and that waterfront together,” says Braveworks’ Co-owner Jon Julien. “And then also just giving an opportunity for our guests and the community to utilize that whole block in a much more meaningful way.”

Some other additions, as part of the proposed Brownfield Project, will take up most, but not all of the surrounding block.

Braveworks’ Architect, Barry Polzin says all of the new renovations are designed with respect to the adjoining restaurants’ space.

The proposal was presented to the Marquette City Commission last night during a work session, and is expected to be voted on next month.

A mock-up of plans to renovate the old Savings Bank Building in Downtown Marquette
Potential project for old Savings Bank Building in Downtown Marquette
