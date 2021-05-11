Meijer State Games of Michigan hockey tournament registration this weekend in Marquette

MARQUETTE, GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Meijer State Games of Michigan 2021 Summer Games Hockey registration is now open for district 8, which includes the Upper Peninsula.

Tryouts for the 2021 hockey tournament will take place throughout the state in May and the tournament will take place on June 24-27 in Grand Rapids. The tournament will have six divisions: Girl’s (7-9th & 10-12th) & Boys (18u,15u,13u,11u).

All divisions will host tryouts and teams will be formed according to MAHA’s existing regions. One at-large team tryout will be held once regional teams have been formed.

Honorary chairman of the Meijer State Games of Michigan hockey tournament and former Red Wing, Drew Miller said, “I always looked forward to doing the big events and big tournaments like this and that win or lose you are building a lot of great memories.... It is an exciting time for kids to be signing up. I hope they are able to come and enjoy this really cool and unique moment.”

District 8 Tryout Information

Date : May 16, 2021

Location : Lakeview Arena, 401 E Fair Ave, Marquette, MI 49855

Tryout Fee: $40

Times Girls 3:00 p.m.: All divisions (7-9th & 10-12th) Boys 1:00 p.m.: 11u & 13u 2:00 pm: 18u 3:00 pm: 15u

Register now by clicking here.

The fee for tryouts is $40. An additional fee of $160 will be charged to players who make the teams. This fee includes a team jersey, socks, 2021 game puck, three games minimum, and admission to the opening ceremony. For more information on this year’s hockey tournament details and registration, click here.

There are still volunteer opportunities available for the Summer Games. For more information on volunteering, please visit www.stategamesofmichigan.com/summer-games-volunteer. The Meijer State Games of Michigan is a nonprofit organization that relies heavily on the help of willing volunteers and trusted partnerships.

The Meijer State Games of Michigan sponsors include: Meijer, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Metro Health, Fox Motors, Blue Cross Blue Shield Blue Care Network of Michigan, Peppino’s, Lacks Enterprises Inc., LIFE EMS Ambulance, Michigan Fitness Foundation, and Experience Grand Rapids. For more information on sponsoring the Meijer State Games of Michigan, click here.

About the Meijer State Games of Michigan: The Meijer State Games of Michigan is an Olympic-style, multi-sport event(s) that welcomes athletes regardless of age or ability level. The games embody the values of participation, sportsmanship, and healthy living among the residents of Michigan. Since 2010, Meijer State Games of Michigan has hosted over 65,000+ athletes. The Meijer State Games of Michigan has also contributed over $25 million in estimated economic impact to cities throughout Michigan.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.