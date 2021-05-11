Marquette Maritime Museum now open for summer

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Maritime Museum is now open for the summer season. Masks are required inside the museum and they’re enforcing social distancing as well as limiting the amount of guests.

Lighthouse tours are also returning. Staff say they’re expecting another busy tourist season and looking to hold tours and events safely.

“Last year we weren’t able to open until around June 16, normally we open around mid-May so we are happy to be open today on May 11, we’re excited, we’re excited to have people from all over come see and learn about maritime history,” said Hilary Billman, Director of the Maritime Museum.

The museum is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The lighthouse tours are not held in inclement weather.

