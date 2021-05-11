Advertisement

Marquette City Commission selects new City Manager

(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission has selected the new City Manager. During their regular meeting Monday night the Commission unanimously agreed to start contract talks with Karen Kovacs of downstate Milan.

The Commission had narrowed the search to two candidates but late last week John Kramer of Aurora, Illinois withdrew his application. The Marquette Mayor appointed Commissioners Fred Stonehouse, Sally Davis and Cody Mayer to begin contract negotiations with Kovacs.

“Every City Commissioner supported the decision to make Karen Kovacs our next City Manager so I hope that she knows we fully support her and we want to make sure that she’s off to a path for success in the city of Marquette,” said Marquette Mayor Jenna Smith.

No timeline for the contract negotiations was set. Current City Manager, Mike Angeli, is set to retire later this month. The next City Commission meeting on May 24 will be his last as City Manager.

