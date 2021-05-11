Advertisement

LSCP celebrating Economic Development Week

(Lake Superior Community Partnership logo) (WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP) is celebrating Economic Development Week. With more than 320 members the LSCP works to stimulate the regional economy by encouraging economic growth in the community.

The new CEO of the LSCP says this week is a chance to highlight some of the areas that go into economic development.

“It’s often hard to pin down what economic development is exactly because it includes so many different activities and we’re really working with so many different parts of the community to make sure that we have enough workers, to make sure that we have childcare and housing for those workers, to make sure that we have the right infrastructure and make sure that we have a community that people want to live in and where business owners want to invest,” said Sarah Lucas, CEO for the LSCP.

The LSCP is also preparing for a webinar on succession planning Thursday May 13. They’re also hosting their 21st annual golf outing in June.

