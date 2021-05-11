Advertisement

Kaufman Auditorium in Marquette will reopen for June performances

The auditorium has been quiet for over a year, a stretch the director says is its longest.
By Mary Houle
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Kaufman Auditorium, part of Graveraet Middle School in Marquette, will open its’ doors next month for the return of musical performances.

A grand piano that was restored last year will make its debut during one of the upcoming events on June 16th.

About 250 people can fit in the auditorium for each performance, based on 50% capacity. Every other row will be used for seating with 3 seats in between each separate party.

The auditorium Director, Lantz Whitfield, says reopening for performances after so long comes with mixed feelings.

“A little anxious and excited just about seeing people back in the auditorium and excited about getting out and being at events,” says Whitfield. “One of our number one concerns is just making sure everyone is safe and can come and enjoy themselves.”

The upcoming events are:

  • The Bergonzii Trio on Wednesday, June 16th as part of the Pine Mountain Festival
  • The Marquette Center for Dance on Friday, June 18th
  • Pine Mountain Music Festival presenting the U.P. Upstarts on Friday, June 25th

To purchase tickets for one of the events, visit the NMU website or the Kaufman Auditorium website.

