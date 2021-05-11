Gwinn’s new Superintendent is Gwinn graduate Brandon Bruce

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s a sort of homecoming for the incoming Gwinn Area Community Schools Superintendent. Brandon Bruce has agreed and signed a contract for the position beginning July 1.

Current Superintendent Sandra Petrovich is retiring at that time. Bruce, a Gwinn graduate, says he’s looking forward to working with the school board, staff and students.

“The district is heading in a great direction, I think there’s a tremendous amount of community support in Gwinn, obviously the sinking fund was just passed and having a chance to get up there and meet some of the staff, I’m telling you, these are people who are committed to educating kids, they love what they’re doing,” said Bruce.

Bruce’s 26 years of teaching experience previously brought him to Iron Mountain, Newberry and most recently downstate Hart high schools.

