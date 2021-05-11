Advertisement

Fairfield Inn hosting job fair today in Marquette

located at the hotel from 1 to 6 p.m.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Fairfield Inn in Marquette is looking for staff ahead of its June 2nd opening.

All applicants are welcome to attend the hotel’s job fair today, located at the Fairfield Inn, any time between 1 and 6 p.m.

If you’re unable to attend the fair, the general manager says you can pick up an application at the front desk any day between 9 and 5.

Workers are needed for positions in housekeeping and maintenance, as well as a front desk attendant and a breakfast attendant.

A full staff will be hired over the next two weeks.

“We’re looking for happy people. We want smiles, we want really good representatives for the property, people that are excited about hospitality and want to take care of people. Anybody is welcome to apply, certainly hospitality experience helps.” says general manager Stefanie Congdon.

The Fairfield Inn is located at 808 S. Lakeshore blvd.

