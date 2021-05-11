Advertisement

CLK Food Pantry receives largest single-day food donation from Northland drive

Northland Lawn, Sport & Equipment collected more than 13,280 pounds of food for families in need.
Northland Lawn, Sport & Equipment's Lake Linden Regional Sales Manager, Johnny Loukus, left, helps donate more than 13,000 pounds of food to the CLK Food Pantry in Calumet.(Northland/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The CLK Food Pantry received it’s largest single-day food donation ever on Tuesday.

According to Nick Vivian, owner of Northland Lawn, Sport & Equipment in Lake Linden, over the last couple of weeks during a Customer Appreciation Event, the company collected food for the pantry, located at 507 Pine Street in Calumet.

Vivian said the food was delivered Tuesday, led by Lake Linden Regional Sales Manager, Johnny Loukus. Northland collected more than 13,280 pounds of food for families in need.

“We’re proud to have made the largest single-day donation in the history of the CLK Food Pantry,” said Loukus. “The men and women in our communities support us with their business every single day. This is our small effort to give back and show out appreciation and support for the communities in which we live.”

The CLK Food Pantry serves more than 125 families living in the Keweenaw. The pantry is open Tuesdays and Fridays, from 9:00 a.m. to Noon.

Vivian said that Northland also held a blood drive with the UP Regional Blood Center recently. Northland Lawn, Sport & Equipment is a John Deere dealer, with locations in Lake Linden and Negaunee.

