Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office seeks fugitive Fawn Teeple

39-year-old Fawn Marie Teeple, of Brimley, cut off her tether Monday.
Mugshot for Fawn Marie Teeple.
Mugshot for Fawn Marie Teeple.(Chippewa County Sheriff's Office)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted fugitive.

The sheriff’s office says 39-year-old Fawn Marie Teeple, of Brimley, was released on bond for her third OWI arrest out of Chippewa County Circuit Court with the condition she must be on tether.

On Monday, May 10, she cut her tether. A felony arrest warrant has been issued for Teeple. Teeple is 5′4″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has green eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information on the location of Teeple please call 911, or submit a tip on the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.

