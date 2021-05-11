Advertisement

Calumet Theatre cancels shows through early July 2021

Citing the COVID-19 pandemic as the primary reason for canceling shows, a complete failure of the heating system in February focused the spotlight on other safety and maintenance issues needing attention.
FILE. Outside look at the Calumet Theatre in Calumet, Michigan.
FILE. Outside look at the Calumet Theatre in Calumet, Michigan.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Board of Directors of the Calumet Theatre announced Tuesday that due to COVID-19 restrictions and infrastructure needs, shows scheduled for May, June, and early July 2021 have been canceled.

Citing the COVID-19 pandemic as the primary reason for canceling shows, a complete failure of the heating system in February focused the spotlight on other safety and maintenance issues needing attention.

Shannon Richter, Theatre Board President explained, saying, “With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the directives by the State of Michigan to close public venues has imposed a serious financial burden to the Calumet Theatre. We have not been able to offer a show in more than one year. The staff has had to schedule a performance only to cancel that performance and reschedule it in hopes of availability of seating space due to the pandemic. In some cases, the shows have had to be rescheduled multiple times. Our staff have had to spend their time on this and were not able to focus on the obvious infrastructure needs we have, we had to make the hard business decision to focus on keeping the Theatre safe and financially sound so shows can return to the Theatre stage.”

Taking advantage of the temporary suspension of shows, the theatre board worked with the Village of Calumet and a local contractor who designed and is installing a completely new system beneath the auditorium seating

“The old unit’s failure could have destroyed the whole building,” said Patrick Carlson, of Patrick’s Plumbing and Heating.

The village is replacing the existing unit with two high efficiency units that can be fitted for adding air conditioning later. The Board expects rescheduled events and MOVIE MAGIC will begin returning to the Theatre in mid-July.

“The Board of Directors wants the public to know that while the season has been shortened, private events planned for the Red Jacket Ballroom will continue as scheduled,” Ritcher said.

The theater, box office and online ticket sales will be closed during this time. The Board asks theater-goers to monitor the Calumet Theatre website and Facebook page for updates and announcements.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette Township UPS Store staff prevent man from falling victim to phone scam
Marquette County UPS Store worker stops scam of nearly $10,000
Many were in attendance at the Gogebic-Iron County Airport board meeting Monday, May 10, 2021.
Boutique Airlines fires 2 pilots, pulls out of Gogebic-Iron Co. Airport
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
First responders were called to the intersection of County Road 4-80 and Cherry Creek Road just...
Pregnant woman injured in T-bone crash in Chocolay Township
Michigan COVID-19 vaccine graphic.
Whitmer: Michigan reaches 55% adult vaccination rate; first step in MI Vacc to Normal Plan

Latest News

FILE. Approaching Isle Royale National Park with Isle Royale Seaplanes.
Coast Guard to test large oil spill response capabilities on Lake Superior
AAA: Michigan residents make up 1M of the 37M Americans expected to travel for Memorial Day
Aquila Resources Inc. Back Forty Mine map and logo.
Aquila to stop appeal of wetlands permit for Back Forty Mine, file new permits for underground mine
The new Fairfield Inn, projected to open June 2nd, is hiring staff.
Fairfield Inn hosting job fair Tuesday in Marquette