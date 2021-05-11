CAAM to hold Walk for Awareness this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It is National Prevention Week, a whole seven days dedicated to educating communities nationwide about fending off issues like poverty and substance abuse. This Saturday, Community Action Alger-Marquette is doing just that, holding its first-ever Walk for Awareness.

“What we’re trying to do is bring together the community organizations that help with mental health, substance use disorders, and poverty and people who help the community in general,” said CAAM resource developer Mandy Bonesteel.

Bonesteel says this free event could help the cause. Organizations like NorthCare Network and Great Lakes Recovery Centers will have information tables between Marquette’s Lower Harbor Park and Shiras Park.

“I figured having a walk where people can come, be engaged, and be active was a really good opportunity,” Bonesteel said. “We’re going to have signs up along the path with things like QR codes, where if somebody needs a resource, they can snap a picture of it.”

Bonesteel also says it is vital for people of all ages to participate.

“Reducing that stigma is so important,” she stated, “because a majority of people who don’t get treatment are afraid of what their families are going to think and what their communities are going to think.”

The resource developer also says people can help outside of the event.

“Changing the language we use about mental illness and substance use and having empathy for others is really big,” she explained.

The Walk for Awareness will be on Saturday, May 15th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. beginning on the multi-use bike path at Lower Harbor Park.

