Advertisement

CAAM to hold Walk for Awareness this weekend

Event in honor of National Prevention Week to help inform the public about issues like poverty and substance abuse
Tables will be set up along bike path between Lower Harbor Park and Shiras Park
Tables will be set up along bike path between Lower Harbor Park and Shiras Park(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It is National Prevention Week, a whole seven days dedicated to educating communities nationwide about fending off issues like poverty and substance abuse. This Saturday, Community Action Alger-Marquette is doing just that, holding its first-ever Walk for Awareness.

“What we’re trying to do is bring together the community organizations that help with mental health, substance use disorders, and poverty and people who help the community in general,” said CAAM resource developer Mandy Bonesteel.

Bonesteel says this free event could help the cause. Organizations like NorthCare Network and Great Lakes Recovery Centers will have information tables between Marquette’s Lower Harbor Park and Shiras Park.

“I figured having a walk where people can come, be engaged, and be active was a really good opportunity,” Bonesteel said. “We’re going to have signs up along the path with things like QR codes, where if somebody needs a resource, they can snap a picture of it.”

Bonesteel also says it is vital for people of all ages to participate.

“Reducing that stigma is so important,” she stated, “because a majority of people who don’t get treatment are afraid of what their families are going to think and what their communities are going to think.”

The resource developer also says people can help outside of the event.

“Changing the language we use about mental illness and substance use and having empathy for others is really big,” she explained.

The Walk for Awareness will be on Saturday, May 15th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. beginning on the multi-use bike path at Lower Harbor Park.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette Township UPS Store staff prevent man from falling victim to phone scam
Marquette County UPS Store worker stops scam of nearly $10,000
Many were in attendance at the Gogebic-Iron County Airport board meeting Monday, May 10, 2021.
Boutique Airlines fires 2 pilots, pulls out of Gogebic-Iron Co. Airport
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
A mock-up of plans to renovate the old Savings Bank Building in Downtown Marquette
Potential project for old Savings Bank Building in Downtown Marquette
First responders were called to the intersection of County Road 4-80 and Cherry Creek Road just...
Pregnant woman injured in T-bone crash in Chocolay Township

Latest News

Mugshot for Fawn Marie Teeple.
Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office seeks fugitive Fawn Teeple
Dredging work at Oman Creek boating access site on Lake Superior in Gogebic County.
Michigan DNR: Oman Creek boating access site open in Gogebic County
FILE. Lake Superior from Presque Isle in Marquette.
US Army Corps: Great Lakes water levels continue seasonal rise
Northland Lawn, Sport & Equipment's Lake Linden Regional Sales Manager, Johnny Loukus, left,...
CLK Food Pantry receives largest single-day food donation from Northland drive