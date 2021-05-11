Aquila to stop appeal of wetlands permit for Back Forty Mine, file new permits for underground mine

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Aquila Resources Inc. is forgoing it’s appeal of a recent wetlands permit decision for it’s Back Forty Mine in the southern U.P.

According to a Tuesday release from the company, it’s ongoing feasibility study shows that an underground mine is possible, which it says would “demonstrate substantially reduced surface impact, including wetland impacts, and a longer mine life for the benefit of all stakeholders.”

“We are committed to advancing the Back Forty Project with a collaborative approach that integrates feedback from the community,” said Aquila President and CEO, Guy Le Bel. “Our goal is to design, build and operate a 21st century mine in sync with American values of safety, quality work, leading-edge technology, and environmentally responsible mineral extraction. The resulting mine will offer over a decade of net benefits to local and regional communities while being protective of the environment.”

The proposed gold, zinc and copper mining project area is located in Menominee County’s Lake Township, about 12 miles west of Stephenson, along the western border (Menominee River) of Michigan and Wisconsin.

A major opponent of the Back Forty project is the Coalition to SAVE the Menominee River. TV6 has reached out to the organization for comment, but has not heard back at the time of posting.

In it’s Tuesday release, Aquila said after it completes the current feasibility study, it “will submit an application for a Mining Permit that reflects the optimized design, including the underground mine plan. Should a Wetlands Permit and Dam Safety Permit be required, the Company will submit applications for these permits concurrent with the Mining Permit application.”

Aquila says this approach, away from open pit mining, should make the review process more concise and could shorten the timeline for permits to be issued.

To learn more about Aquila Resources, click here. To learn more about the Coalition to SAVE the Menominee River, click here.

Here is an Aquila map showing the area of the mine:

Site map of Aquila Resources Back Forty Mine project in Menominee County. (Aquila Resources)

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.