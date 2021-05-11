AAA: Michigan residents make up 1M of the 37M Americans expected to travel for Memorial Day

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - AAA expects a significant rebound in the number of Americans planning to travel this Memorial Day holiday weekend.

More than 37 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more between May 27 and May 31. That’s a 60% increase from last year, when only 23 million traveled, the lowest on record since AAA began recording in 2000.

In Michigan, more than 1 million residents are forecast to take a trip during the holiday weekend. That’s almost a 57% increase from last year, when fewer than 700,000 residents traveled, due to the pandemic.

AAA Michigan 2021 Memorial Day Travel Volumes. (AAA/WLUC)

“A year’s worth of pent-up demand is being unleashed this summer, as Americans anticipate the kick off to the season,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Travel bookings with AAA – The Auto Club Group have surged recently, setting the stage for what should be a busy holiday weekend and an exciting summer.”

“For many people, this will be their first summer vacation in two years, and things will look a little different,” Haas continued. “Because of the pandemic, many theme parks and hotels are running at reduced capacity, and some services are not currently available. Cruise lines are also accepting bookings, but their policies may vary based on whether you’re vaccinated. That’s why we encourage travelers to plan ahead and work with a trusted travel advisor, to ensure they get the best advice and value for their vacation.”

Significant Increases in AAA Travel Bookings

AAA Travel has noted significant increases in online traffic and bookings on AAA.com, particularly for hotels and car rentals, heading into the summer travel season. AAA booking data reveals that domestic travel and road trips remain the biggest drivers of travel recovery in the near term. Orlando and Las Vegas are top Memorial Day destinations this year, both for AAA Travel bookings and TripTik road trip searches. The top destinations include the following:

Road Trips: Las Vegas, NV Orlando, FL Myrtle Beach, SC Denver, CO Nashville, TN



AAA Travel Bookings:

Orlando, FL



Las Vegas, NV



Honolulu, HI



Anchorage, AK



Colorado Springs, CO

Huge Increase in Air Travel Expected, but Most Memorial Day Travelers to Take Road Trips

With 34 million Americans planning Memorial Day road trips, auto travel is expected to increase 52% compared to 2020. Nearly 12 million more Americans will travel by car this holiday than in 2020, though this is still 9% less than in 2019. More than 9 in 10 Memorial Day travelers will drive to their destinations, as many Americans continue to substitute road trips for travel via planes, trains and other modes of transportation.

After a historically low year of air travel in 2020, this Memorial Day will see nearly 2.5 million Americans boarding airplanes, nearly six times more than last year (+577%). Still, 750,000 or 23% fewer people will take to the skies this holiday compared to 2019. AAA reminds air travelers that masks are required in all airports and on flights.

Meanwhile, just 237,000 Americans are expected to travel by other modes, including bus and train, this Memorial Day. This is the second-lowest volume on record, higher only than the 185,000 who traveled in 2020. In 2021, travel via these modes will be 88% below 2019 levels.

2021 Memorial Day Holiday Travelers (National Numbers)

AAA National 2021 Memorial Day Travel Volumes. (AAA/WLUC)

*AAA did not issue a Memorial Day holiday travel forecast in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, actual travel volumes were recorded after the holiday for comparison purposes this year.

Drivers Beware: Worst Times to Hit the Road

INRIX predicts drivers will encounter the longest travel delays before the holiday weekend, particularly during the afternoons on Thursday, May 27 and Friday, May 28. Drivers in several major U.S. metros could experience double the travel times compared to a normal trip, while Atlanta, Houston and New York drivers could see more than three times the delay on the busiest corridors.

“Although vehicle trips are down as much as 40% in some metros, afternoon congestion is nearly back to pre-pandemic levels. With the increase of holiday travelers to the typical afternoon commute, drivers in the larger metros should expect longer delays heading into the holiday weekend,” said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst, INRIX. “Travelers should anticipate delays to start on Wednesday and continue through Memorial Day. Our advice to drivers is to avoid the evening commute times and plan alternate routes.”

Before Road Trips, Prep Your Car—And Your Wallet for Higher Gas Prices

For the 34 million Americans expected to travel by car this Memorial Day, gas prices are trending more than $1 higher than last year, when demand plummeted as much of the country was under stay-at-home orders. However, at $2.95 per gallon, Michigan gas price averages are now about 12 cents more than this time in May 2019.

“Many Americans are so eager to travel, we don’t expect higher gas prices to interfere with their plans,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “We typically find when pump prices increase, travelers look for more free activities or eat out less while on vacation, but still take their planned trips.”

Currently, the Colonial Pipeline, which delivers 45% of fuel to the East Coast is offline due to a cyberattack. This outage could contribute to price increases and limited fuel supply ahead of the holiday, but hopefully be resolved ahead of Memorial Day weekend. Fortunately, the majority of Michigan gas stations should remain well supplied with fuel, because the state is not directly serviced by the pipeline.

AAA urges drivers to fuel up responsibly. A surge in demand can exasperate supply problems. Consider combining trips, waiting until your tank reaches a half or quarter full before refueling. Letting your vehicle’s fuel tank run dry is more than just an inconvenience, it could also lead to costly mechanical problems down the road. AAA advises to keep an eye on your fuel level and fill up before arriving to your final destination. The AAA app can provide insight on gas prices and you can always call ahead to a station to confirm they are open for business.

AAA to Rescue more than 468,000 Americans

Before hitting the road, AAA reminds motorists to plan their route in advance and ensure their vehicle is ready, to help avoid a breakdown along the way. AAA expects to rescue more than 468,000 Americans at the roadside this Memorial Day weekend.

AAA makes it easy to request assistance—by phone or text (1-800-AAA-HELP), app or online—and members can track the service technician’s progress as they make their way to your vehicle. Also, don’t leave home without an emergency roadside kit and continue to pack extra snacks or meals as well as cleaning supplies, including disinfecting wipes.

AAA in Michigan celebrated its 100th Anniversary - A Century of Service in 2016 and has over 1.5 million members across the state. It is part of The Auto Club Group (ACG). Connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.