A Stretch of Fine Spring Weather Begins Wednesday
With Sunshine and Warmer Temperatures
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer
Highs: near 60 into the 60s, warmest western interior, coolest near the shores of the Great Lakes
Thursday: Sunny skies with some clouds
Highs: 60s, cooler near the Great Lakes
Friday: Mostly sunny, some cloudiness will develop over inland areas mid-day into the afternoon
Highs: Again in the 60s, but cooler near the Great Lakes
The weekend looks like the weather expected Thursday and Friday—seasonable temperatures with a good deal of sunshine. There is a chance of some showers early next week.
