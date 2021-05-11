Advertisement

A Stretch of Fine Spring Weather Begins Wednesday

With Sunshine and Warmer Temperatures
By Karl Bohnak
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer

Highs: near 60 into the 60s, warmest western interior, coolest near the shores of the Great Lakes

Thursday: Sunny skies with some clouds

Highs: 60s, cooler near the Great Lakes

Friday: Mostly sunny, some cloudiness will develop over inland areas mid-day into the afternoon

Highs: Again in the 60s, but cooler near the Great Lakes

The weekend looks like the weather expected Thursday and Friday—seasonable temperatures with a good deal of sunshine.  There is a chance of some showers early next week.

