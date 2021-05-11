Advertisement

Official: 2 sheriff’s deputies killed in central Texas town

The Texas Department of Public Safety said two central Texas sheriff’s deputies have been killed.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said two central Texas sheriff's deputies have been killed.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EDEN, Texas (AP) — Two sheriff’s deputies have been killed in the central Texas town of Eden, an official with the state’s Department of Public Safety said Tuesday.

Sgt. Justin Baker confirmed that the Concho County deputies died, but he said further details would be released later in a statement. The sheriff’s office referred calls to the DPS.

The Lubbock Police Department said in a statement that it was “heartbroken” to learn of the deaths and that its officers would escort the deputies’ bodies to a forensics lab in Lubbock later Tuesday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said on Twitter that “our hearts go out” to the family and friends of the two deputies, who were killed Monday night.

“This terrible loss is a solemn reminder of the risks our brave law enforcement officers face while protecting our communities,” Abbott said.

Eden, which is home to about 1,300 people, is roughly 210 miles (338 kilometers) southwest of Dallas.

