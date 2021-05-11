100 block of Washington Street to be closed to traffic May 12

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A downtown Marquette block will be closed off to traffic for electrical work on Wednesday.

The City of Marquette says Washington Street, between Third Street and Front Street, is scheduled to be closed to traffic on May 12, beginning at 7:00 a.m. to accommodate electrical work.

A detour route will be provided. The roadway closure is expected to last one day.

Pedestrian access to businesses and residences will be kept available. The City of Marquette asks you for patience during the construction process.

