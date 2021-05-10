Whitmer: Michigan reaches 55% adult vaccination rate; first step in MI Vacc to Normal Plan

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer Monday announced that 55% of Michiganders have received their first dose of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine.

The announcement marks the first step of the ‘MI Vacc to Normal’ plan, which would enable in-person work to resume across all employment sectors on May 24. Governor Whitmer released a video on social media congratulating Michiganders for achieving this important step and encouraged others to get vaccinated to help us get back to normal.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer unveiled the 'MI Vacc to Normal' plan April 29, 2021. (State of Michigan)

“I am excited that 55% of Michiganders have gotten their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine because it puts us one step closer to getting Vacc to Normal,” said Governor Whitmer. “Everyone is eligible to get their safe, effective shots, and it’s on all of us to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect ourselves, our families, and our communities. On May 24, we anticipate allowing a return to in-person work across all sectors, and as more Michiganders get vaccinated, we will continue lifting restrictions to get Vacc to Normal safely.”

To date, Michigan has administered 4,455,395 vaccines, moving the state closer to its goal of equitably vaccinating at least 70% of Michiganders ages 16 and older as soon as possible. To date, 55% of Michiganders have received their initial dose of the vaccine.

“The safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is the most important tool we have to reduce the spread of the virus. By getting shots in their arms as soon as possible, Michiganders can help end this pandemic as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “We urge all eligible Michigan residents to make an appointment or locate a walk-in vaccine clinic to get their vaccine as soon as they are able by visiting Vaccinefinder.”

The MI Vacc to Normal plan will use four vaccination-based milestones that, once achieved, will enable Michigan to take a step toward normalcy:

55% of Michiganders (4,453,304 residents), plus two weeks Allows in-person work for all sectors of business. 60% of Michiganders (4,858,150 residents), plus two weeks Increases indoor capacity at sports stadiums to 25%. Increases indoor capacity at conference centers/banquet halls/funeral homes to 25%. Increases capacity at exercise facilities and gyms to 50%. Lifts the curfew on restaurants and bars. 65% of Michiganders (5,262,996 residents), plus two weeks Lifts all indoor % capacity limits, requiring only social distancing between parties. Further relaxes limits on residential social gatherings. 70% of Michiganders (5,667,842 residents), plus two weeks Lifts the Gatherings and Face Masks Order such that MDHHS will no longer employ broad mitigation measures unless unanticipated circumstances arise, such as the spread of vaccine-resistant variants.

To learn more about the ‘MI Vacc to Normal Plan’ and vaccine rollout, visit www.michigan.gov/covidvaccine to view the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. The video released Monday can be seen here.

