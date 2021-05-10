Advertisement

Vista Theater presents “VIRTUAL Mother’s Day Cabaret”

The Vista Board and its ensemble cast offer you a show that helps support the Historic Vista and celebrate mothers everywhere.
The Vista Board and its ensemble cast offer you a show that helps support the Historic Vista and celebrate mothers everywhere.
The Vista Board and its ensemble cast offer you a show that helps support the Historic Vista and celebrate mothers everywhere.(WLUC)
By Noel Navarro
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Historic Vista Theater comes alive this Mother’s Day -- virtually, that is!

Vista Board and Show Director Eliisa Gladwell and her castmates have produced the Vista’s “VIRTUAL Mother’s Day Cabaret.”

The performers, most of which also happen to be mothers include: Gladwell (herself), Marcia Hicks, Leslie Parkkonen, Allyse Belanger, MJ Webb, Craig Grabarczyk, Alex Herman, Jillian Sollid, and Angelina Belanger.

Their musical performances deliver heartwarming moments as well as sad ones -- encapsulating the daily life of being a mom.

It’s an opportunity for you to support the Historic Vista -- and celebrate mothers everywhere.

“There’s a lot that’s really sweet and genuine. There’s a little bit of everything that kind of goes through the entire emotions of being a mother. We’re still here, we still need your support -- whether that’s monetary or if you have time, we need a lot of volunteers. We’re still working very hard on this can drive,” said Gladwell.

A cost of $10 gets you access to watch the show at your convenience -- up to May 16.

Buy a ticket to the virtual show in support of the Historic Vista.

