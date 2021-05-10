The First Hint of a Warmup on Tuesday

Tuesday: Sun mixed with clouds

Highs: 40s to 50 portions of the north and east, 50s south and west

Wednesday: Sunny with some clouds in the afternoon, especially central interior

Highs: 60s, cooler near the Great Lakes

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Highs: 60s, but 50s along the shores of the Great Lakes

Friday: Sun mixed with clouds, chance of some scattered afternoon showers parts of the central and east

Highs: 60s, somewhat cooler near the Great Lakes

Quiet, mild weather should continue through the upcoming weekend with a chance of scattered afternoon showers again on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.