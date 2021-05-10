SAMHSA’s National Prevention Week: How to help loved ones avoid substance abuse

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) recognizes May 9-15 as National Prevention Week.

Staff at recovery centers are informing people on how to help prevent substance abuse among loved ones.

An outpatient clinician at Great Lakes Recovery Center in Marquette Caleb Grams said alcohol sales have been high in the past year.

He adds that the common factor in most of his patients is isolation in times like the pandemic.

He said something as simple as a phone call or video chat can help.

“The easiest thing to do is stay connected and reach out to friends and family. There’s so much research that shows that being connected with your community greatly reduces people’s risk of getting into substance abuse or having severe substance abuse issues.”

Great Lakes also has an outreach department that goes to schools and health clinics to spread the awareness and education about substance abuse and prevention.

To find out all the services Great Lakes Recovery offers, visit their website.

