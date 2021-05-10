Advertisement

SAMHSA’s National Prevention Week: How to help loved ones avoid substance abuse

(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) recognizes May 9-15 as National Prevention Week.

Staff at recovery centers are informing people on how to help prevent substance abuse among loved ones.

An outpatient clinician at Great Lakes Recovery Center in Marquette Caleb Grams said alcohol sales have been high in the past year.

He adds that the common factor in most of his patients is isolation in times like the pandemic.

He said something as simple as a phone call or video chat can help.

“The easiest thing to do is stay connected and reach out to friends and family. There’s so much research that shows that being connected with your community greatly reduces people’s risk of getting into substance abuse or having severe substance abuse issues.”

Great Lakes also has an outreach department that goes to schools and health clinics to spread the awareness and education about substance abuse and prevention.

To find out all the services Great Lakes Recovery offers, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were called to the intersection of County Road 4-80 and Cherry Creek Road just...
Pregnant woman injured in T-bone crash in Chocolay Township
Dozens of people, including family and friends welcome Ellie Mitchem back home
7-year-old sled crash victim returns home
Michigan vaccination percentage jumps after factoring out of state vaccinations
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Tom Yon took these photos after an emergency door on a Boutique Airlines plane blew off prior...
Wakefield man recounts losing Boutique Airlines’ plane door before take-off

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, April 30, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist fills a syringe with a vial of...
Pfizer COVID-19 shot expanded to US children as young as 12
An absentee ballot drop box in Marquette County.
Michigan Senate GOP looks to amend bill that would close absentee ballot drop boxes early
Food trucks outside UPHS
Healthcare workers receive free lunch from Fox Marquette
Many were in attendance at the Gogebic-Iron County Airport board meeting Monday, May 10, 2021.
Boutique Airlines fires 2 pilots, pulls out of Gogebic-Iron Co. Airport
A dog and her puppies at the Delta Animal Shelter after being seized from a property in Rock.
Trial date scheduled in Delta County animal cruelty case