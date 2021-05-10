Ryan Report - May 9, 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan video conferences with State Representative Greg Markkanen.

Markkanen represents Michigan’s 110th State House District, which includes all of Baraga, Gogebic, Houghton, Keweenaw and Ontonagon counties, as well as the far western part of Marquette County.

Ryan and Markkanen discuss legislation in Michigan’s House, as well as U.S. Census results, redistricting, election laws, and more.

Watch Part 1 above, and Parts 2 through 4 below to learn more about his career and retirement plans. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern. on TV6.

