Advertisement

Ryan Report - May 9, 2021

This week, Don Ryan video conferences with State Representative Greg Markkanen.
By Don Ryan
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan video conferences with State Representative Greg Markkanen.

Markkanen represents Michigan’s 110th State House District, which includes all of Baraga, Gogebic, Houghton, Keweenaw and Ontonagon counties, as well as the far western part of Marquette County.

Ryan and Markkanen discuss legislation in Michigan’s House, as well as U.S. Census results, redistricting, election laws, and more.

Watch Part 1 above, and Parts 2 through 4 below to learn more about his career and retirement plans. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern. on TV6.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were called to the intersection of County Road 4-80 and Cherry Creek Road just...
Pregnant woman injured in T-bone crash in Chocolay Township
Dozens of people, including family and friends welcome Ellie Mitchem back home
7-year-old sled crash victim returns home
Michigan vaccination percentage jumps after factoring out of state vaccinations
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Participants marched through downtown Marquette holding signs, flags, and firearms.
Second Amendment supporters march through Downtown Marquette

Latest News

New plant shop and greenhouse in Ishpeming.
Plant shop and greenhouse opens in Ishpeming
TV6's Don Ryan on the May 9, 2021 episode of The Ryan Report.
The Ryan Report - May 9, 2021 - Part 4
TV6's Don Ryan on the May 9, 2021 episode of The Ryan Report.
The Ryan Report - May 9, 2021 - Part 3
State Rep. Greg Markkanen on the May 9, 2021 episode of TV6's The Ryan Report.
The Ryan Report - May 9, 2021 - Part 2