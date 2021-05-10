Public input wanted on new Mattson Park

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The design process for the new Kids Cove Playground in Mattson Park is underway and now your input is wanted.

“We’re hoping that middle (and) high school students will participate,” said Bill Sanders, Landscape architect for Sanders & Sanders Czapski. “They’re a lot closer to recent use of Kids Cove and that’s who we are designing for.”

Next Monday and Tuesday the City of Marquette and Marquette Playgrounds for All Committee will hold in-person and zoom presentations on design aspects that could be included in the playground. See the full schedule below:

Monday, May 17, 2021

12:30-2:30 p.m.

On-Site at Kids Cove Playground, Mattson Park

Meet the design team, Marquette Playgrounds For All and City Staff. This informal session will provide an opportunity for the community and the design team to begin to imagine a new playground at the park.

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Lakeview Arena – Russell Arena or Zoom

Mara Kaplan of Let Kids Play will present the background of inclusive design and play specific to playgrounds.

Tuesday May 18, 2021

11:30-1:30 p.m.

Drop-In Design Day Workshop, Russell Arena

Potential playground elements will be presented and participants will vote for favorites using a cell phone app.

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Design Presentation and Workshop, Russell Arena or Zoom

Formal presentation and workshop on possible design aspects. Participants will vote for favorites using the cell phone app.

“This place is Marquette’s place and it is imperative that the community participate with us in the design so it’s a reflection of them and not us,” said Sanders.

The project’s architect says a preliminary design will be presented to the public early next month. Construction is scheduled to start next spring with a focus on inclusion.

“It’s a place where any child with any ability can come in and have a good time,” said Nheena Ittner, Playgrounds for All Committee Chair

The hope is for the project to be complete by the Fourth of July in 2022.

“We don’t want this to be like a cookie cutter kind of playground. This one, we want it to be unique to us.,” said Ittner.

