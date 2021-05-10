Advertisement

Plant shop and greenhouse opens in Ishpeming

Open by appointment
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A new plant shop has sprung up in Ishpeming.

When The Plant Connection had its grand opening on Saturday, owner Linda Andriacchi’s dream finally came to fruition.

Before, she was selling plants to friends and family out of her home.

With her new shop and greenhouse, Andriacchi can expand her services- all you have to do is make an appointment.

“I think if they call and talk to me we can set up any time that works for both of us. And that’s one of the nice things about it, they can come, it can be more personal.” says Andriacchi.

She can be reached by phone at 906-360-4422 or by email at theplantconnection2@gmail.com.

You can find more information about The Plant Connection on its website here.

