Advertisement

Owen White Named Academic All-District

Owen White makes Academic All-District Team.
Owen White makes Academic All-District Team.(MTU Athletics)
By MTU Athletics
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENDWOOD, Ind. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech men’s basketball guard Owen White was named 2020-21 Academic All-District, selected by CoSIDA. White was recognized as one of the nation’s top student-athletes for his combined performances on the court and in the classroom. The CoSIDA Academic All-America program separately recognizes basketball honorees in four divisions - NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, and NAIA. First-team Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America® ballot. First-, second- and third-team (if applicable) Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in late May.

White was the only player in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference to be named. A junior from Rhinelander, Wisconsin, White holds a 3.82 grade point average in Mechanical Engineering. He was selected as NABC All-American and First Team All-Midwest District, as well as GLIAC Player of the Year after leading the conference in scoring with 21.2 points per game. White reached double figures in 21 games and was named GLIAC Player of the Week three times. He surpassed 1,000 career points against Grand Valley State on March 5 and averaged 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. White shot 48.3 percent from the field and was a member of the GLIAC All-Defensive Team.

White led the Huskies to one of the longest playoff runs in school history this season and scored 19 points in the NCAA Midwest Region semifinals against Truman State on March 16.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were called to the intersection of County Road 4-80 and Cherry Creek Road just...
Pregnant woman injured in T-bone crash in Chocolay Township
Dozens of people, including family and friends welcome Ellie Mitchem back home
7-year-old sled crash victim returns home
Michigan vaccination percentage jumps after factoring out of state vaccinations
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Tom Yon took these photos after an emergency door on a Boutique Airlines plane blew off prior...
Wakefield man recounts losing Boutique Airlines’ plane door before take-off

Latest News

Former Florida football player Tim Tebow speaks to fans after he was inducted in the Ring of...
Report: Tebow-Meyer reunion on verge of becoming official
Lambeau Field
Green Bay Packers holding job fair for gameday employees
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, center, competes in the second heat of the men's...
Metcalf turns in respectable 100 time, finishes last in heat
Steve Stricker reacts after making birdie on the 18th hole to force a playoff with Alex Cejka,...
Stricker finishes second after playoff; Kelly takes fourth at Regions Tradition