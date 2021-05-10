MSP investigating breaking and entering at seasonal Trout Lake home

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police is investigating a breaking and entering in the eastern U.P.

Troopers from the Sault Ste. Marie Post are investigating a breaking and entering complaint at a seasonal residence in the Birch Shores area of Trout Lake in southwestern Chippewa County.

MSP says several items were taken during the incident. Evidence was collected at the scene. A suspicious older, white panel van was observed in the area in and around the time the break-in took place, MSP says.

The breaking and entering remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Trooper Smith at the Sault Ste. Marie Post at 906-632-2217.

