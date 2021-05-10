Moms of all ages created their own floral arrangements this Mother’s Day

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Moms were able to make their own floral arrangements this Mother’s Day.

Barrel and Beam teamed up with Shailah’s Flower Garden to give mom’s the chance to design their very own arrangement.

Each ticket included a vase, fresh flowers, and a glass of Barrel and Beam wine or beer to help busy moms and grandmas wind down on their special day.

“Our moms, especially this year, and I’ll just say parent’s in general, have been through so much. I know a lot of people’s worlds have been turned upside down and they’ve created new normal for themselves,” Owner of Shailah’s Flower Garden Shailah Pelto said.

If you missed bouquets with mom today, Shailah’s Flower Garden has more upcoming workshops with dates available on its Facebook page.

