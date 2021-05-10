Advertisement

Moms of all ages created their own floral arrangements this Mother’s Day

Barrel and Beam teamed up with Shailah’s Flower Garden to give mom’s the chance to design their very own arrangement.
Flower arrangement created by a mom
Flower arrangement created by a mom(WLUC, Maci Cosmore)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Moms were able to make their own floral arrangements this Mother’s Day.

Barrel and Beam teamed up with Shailah’s Flower Garden to give mom’s the chance to design their very own arrangement.

Each ticket included a vase, fresh flowers, and a glass of Barrel and Beam wine or beer to help busy moms and grandmas wind down on their special day.

“Our moms, especially this year, and I’ll just say parent’s in general, have been through so much. I know a lot of people’s worlds have been turned upside down and they’ve created new normal for themselves,” Owner of Shailah’s Flower Garden Shailah Pelto said.

If you missed bouquets with mom today, Shailah’s Flower Garden has more upcoming workshops with dates available on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan vaccination percentage jumps after factoring out of state vaccinations
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Tom Yon took these photos after an emergency door on a Boutique Airlines plane blew off prior...
Wakefield man recounts losing Boutique Airlines’ plane door before take-off
Participants marched through downtown Marquette holding signs, flags, and firearms.
Second Amendment supporters march through Downtown Marquette
Mugshots for Krishell Harmon and Marquis Williams.
Trident arrests 2 on cocaine distribution charges in Sault Ste. Marie

Latest News

Mother's Day pop-up shop outside the U.P. Children's Museum.
How moms were celebrated this Mother’s Day across the U.P.
The Vista Board and its ensemble cast offer you a show that helps support the Historic Vista...
Vista Theater presents “VIRTUAL Mother’s Day Cabaret”
First responders were called to the intersection of County Road 4-80 and Cherry Creek Road just...
Pregnant woman injured in T-bone crash in Chocolay Township
2021 TV6 Mother's Day Craft Show
Last day of TV6 Mother’s Day Craft Show