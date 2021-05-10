Advertisement

Michigan Treasury: State taxes due in one week

Michigan's state tax deadline is May 17 for 2021. An extra month was added to the typical April 15 deadline to match the federal IRS change.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Treasury (Treasury) is reminding taxpayers that state individual income tax returns are due in a week.

State individual income tax returns must be submitted electronically or sent through the U.S. Postal Service before midnight on Monday, May 17. For the convenience of taxpayers, the state’s individual income tax deadline is the same date set by the Internal Revenue Service.

“There is still time to file a return or make a payment,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “Taxpayers who owe taxes should be sure to make their payments on time to avoid penalties and interest. I encourage those taxpayers who may be owed a refund to not wait to file their returns. Every dollar helps right now as we navigate these extraordinary times.”

Choosing electronic filing and direct deposit is convenient, safe and secure. Last year, more than 4.4 million Michigan taxpayers e-filed, which is 86 percent of state income tax filers. For more information about e-filing, go to www.mifastfile.org.

Individuals who e-file typically receive their refunds approximately two weeks after receiving confirmation that the tax return was accepted by the state of Michigan.

Taxpayers can pay their outstanding tax balance by eCheck, debit or credit card.

Individual taxpayers who need additional time to file beyond the May 17 deadline can request an extension to Oct. 15, 2021. Taxpayers requesting additional time to file should estimate their tax liability and pay any taxes owed by May 17, 2021, to avoid additional interest and penalties.

A Taxpayer Notice issued by the state Treasury Department provides details about the individual income tax deadline change.

Questions?

