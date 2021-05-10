Advertisement

Michigan set to begin public hearings on redistricting

The series of 16 hearings will start Tuesday in Jackson and end July 1 in Grand Rapids.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan’s new redistricting commission is set to begin taking public comment as it weighs how to draw lines for 13 congressional and 148 legislative seats that will last for a decade.

The panel will create maps instead of the Legislature after voters’ approval of an anti-political gerrymandering constitutional amendment.

Commissioners, voting advocates and other groups are encouraging residents to participate in the process, contending that the public had no meaningful opportunity to do so when lawmakers led efforts in recent decades.

