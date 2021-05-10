Michigan DNR: Explore a ‘Wetland Wonder’ and win

MICHIGAN (WLUC) - May is American Wetlands Month, and what better way to mark the moment than to get out and explore one of Michigan’s Wetland Wonders?

From Portage Marsh State Wildlife Management Area in the Upper Peninsula to Pointe Mouillee State Game Area just 25 miles from the Ohio border, Michigan’s Wetland Wonders provide year-round recreation opportunities like birding, boating, fishing, hiking, photography and hunting.

Taking a trip to a Wetland Wonder? Share a selfie by the game or wildlife area sign and you could win a $1,000 gift card for outdoor gear. The Explore MI Wetland Wonders challenge is sponsored by Consumers Energy with contest partners MI Birds and Michigan United Conservation Clubs.

To be entered in the prize drawing, email your photo, along with your name, email address, phone number and mailing address, to DNR-WetlandWonders@Michigan.gov by July 16. The more Wetland Wonders you visit, the more chances you have to win! Each one you visit gives you one more chance in the drawing.

Four lucky winners will be randomly drawn July 23. All four will receive a Cabela’s gift card in varying amounts. The grand prizewinner will take home $1,000; the second, $750; the third, $500; and the fourth, $250. Learn more here.

Michigan’s Wetland Wonders provide high-quality wetlands for waterfowl and water birds while providing great outdoor recreation opportunities. These areas are funded by hunting license fees, but they are open for anyone to visit, use and enjoy most of the year.

When visiting a Wetland Wonders site, remember to be safe and mask up if you’re not fully vaccinated or with people from outside your household. Have a great time and enjoy Michigan’s abundant wildlife!

Visit Michigan.gov/WetlandWonders for full contest rules, locations and for more information about Michigan’s awesome Wetland Wonders.

Questions? Contact Holly Vaughn at 248-881-9429.

