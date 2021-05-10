Advertisement

Metcalf turns in respectable 100 time, finishes last in heat

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, center, competes in the second heat of the men's...
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, center, competes in the second heat of the men's 100-meter dash prelim during the USATF Golden Games at Mt. San Antonio College Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Walnut, Calif. At left is Felipe Bardi Dos Santos and at right is Abdullah Mohammed. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALNUT, Calif. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf couldn’t catch the field in his heat of a 100-meter race at USA Track and Field’s Golden Games in California. He finished ninth out of nine runners but in a respectable time of 10.37 seconds. Although Metcalf didn’t earn a spot in the final, he did pick up the respect of sprinters who were out to prove that track speed was far different from football fast. Wearing earrings and a gold necklace, Metcalf burst out of the blocks in fine fashion. He wasn’t left behind either and pretty much kept in the mix until the finish line. The winner of his heat was Cravon Gillespie, who finished in 10.11 seconds to barely edge Mike Rodgers.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan vaccination percentage jumps after factoring out of state vaccinations
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Tom Yon took these photos after an emergency door on a Boutique Airlines plane blew off prior...
Wakefield man recounts losing Boutique Airlines’ plane door before take-off
Participants marched through downtown Marquette holding signs, flags, and firearms.
Second Amendment supporters march through Downtown Marquette
Mugshots for Krishell Harmon and Marquis Williams.
Trident arrests 2 on cocaine distribution charges in Sault Ste. Marie

Latest News

Steve Stricker reacts after making birdie on the 18th hole to force a playoff with Alex Cejka,...
Stricker finishes second after playoff; Kelly takes fourth at Regions Tradition
Milwaukee Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach (20) signals to Travis Shaw (21) after hitting a solo home...
Brewers get winning streak started with extra inning win over Marlins
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit could lose Ky. Derby win; track bans Baffert
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Adrian Houser throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Houser homers, fans 10, Brewers stop 6-game skid, beat Miami