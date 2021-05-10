Advertisement

Marquette County UPS Store worker stops scam of nearly $10,000

Marquette Township UPS Store Sales Associate helped stop an older Marquette County man from falling victim to a phone scam.
By Maci Cosmore
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County man nearly lost $10,000, but a UPS Store worker stepped in.

“$9,500 is a lot of cash and not everybody has that lying around. So, we’re glad we were able to prevent that,” Marquette Township UPS Store Sales Associate Abbey Cameron said.

She says, on April 26, she helped stop an older Marquette County man from falling victim to a phone scam.

Cameron said he got a call from an unknown number. The caller claimed to be a friend in jail in New York and to help get him out, the Marquette County man needed to call the friend’s attorney.

“When he called the attorney, the attorney wanted $9,500 cash,” said Cameron.

So, he put $9,500 cash into a box, addressed it, and tried to ship it at the UPS Store.

“With the UPS we have to ask what’s inside the box. He was able to give us a little bit, but not much. Talking with the gentleman we realized that he had been the victim of a scam,” she said.

Michigan State Police Negaunee Township Post LT. Mark Giannunzio said these types of scam calls are common. They can ask for money to get a grandchild out of jail, claim they’re selling a dog online, or pose as Publishers Clearing House.

“If you don’t know where that number’s coming from, maybe don’t even accept that call, and verify that information before you give out any money. Very few organizations today are going to ask for money over the phone,” he said.

And if you’re skeptical at all, he suggests contacting the police.

State Police said most scam calls are coming from out of state, and they’re mainly targeting older people as Cameron saw firsthand.

“We need to make sure that our elderly and their loved ones know what is going on here in the community so that we can stop this,” Cameron said.

Because once you send that money out, you most likely will never see it again.

