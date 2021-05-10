Mackinac Straits to offer biweekly COVID-19 vaccine clinics

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - Mackinac Straits Health System (MSHS) continues to work with local health departments and other regional partners to stop the spread of the coronavirus. One of the key initiatives is to make COVID-19 vaccinations more available.

Beginning May 13, and every other Thursday going forward, Mackinac Straits will be offering the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine for those 18 and older. These vaccinations will be by appointment only between 9:00 a.m. and Noon. The vaccines will be administered in the COVID Vaccine Tent located in the southwest corner of the back parking lot behind the St. Ignace Hospital. Hours may be expanded, if needed. This effort is a community service and there is no charge for the vaccinations.

To make appointments, call 906-328-2159. An informational link can also be found on the LMAS District Health Department website at www.lmasdhd.org. This website also includes details on other vaccination opportunities in the area.

MSHS continues to urge everyone in the community to follow the necessary safety measures to prevent the spread of this virus. This includes following the guidelines of wearing a mask, washing hands frequently, practicing recommended social distancing, and making arrangements to get vaccinated.

MSHS serves the Straits of Mackinac region with local access to high quality health care. MSHS is based at the St. Ignace Campus that includes a 15-bed Critical Access Hospital which houses a Rural Health Clinic, Oncology Clinic, Outpatient Surgical Center, Tribal Health Clinic, Straits Area Pharmacy, Emergency Room, Fast Care, Physical Therapy and a 48-bed long-term care facility (Evergreen Living Center). Other locations include Bois Blanc Island Medical Center, Mackinaw City Medical Clinic, Mackinaw City Specialty Clinic, Mackinac Island Medical Center, and the Rivertown Medical Clinic in Cheboygan. For more information on these locations and the services available, visit www.mackinacstraitshealth.org. MSHS is affiliated with the Munson Healthcare System and is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

