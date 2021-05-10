Kingsford taxicab carrier’s registration suspended by state

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA), Corporations, Securities & Commercial Licensing Bureau (CSCL) issued an Order of Summary Suspension against Respondent Kacalo City Cab Transport LLC in Kingsford, effective May 5, 2021 for failing to comply with the Limousine, Taxicab, and Transportation Network Act (2016 PA 345).

Kacalo City Cab Transport LLC has failed to provide to the state and/or complete the following items necessary to maintain their state registration:

Failing to maintain copies of driver applications.

Failing to conduct annual criminal background checks.

Failing to obtain driver history reports for its drivers.

Failing to implement and provide passengers notice of its zero-tolerance policy for its drivers’ use of drugs and alcohol, as required under Michigan’s Limousine, Taxicab, and Transportation Network Company Act.

An order of summary suspension immediately suspending a license or registration is issued when LARA believes it has sufficient evidence that an imminent threat to the public health, safety, or welfare exists that requires emergency action.

Under the Act, Respondent may petition LARA to dissolve the Order of Summary Suspension. In response, LARA may grant or deny the petition without a hearing, or it may immediately schedule a formal hearing before an administrative law judge to decide whether to grant or deny the petition.

When the Limousine, Taxicab, and Transportation Network Company Act (2016 PA 345) became effective March 21, 2017, Michigan joined more than three dozen states that have similar laws in place.

LARA encourages citizens to check online to verify if a transportation company is properly registered with the state before engaging its services. Citizens may also contact CSCL’s Licensing Division at 517-241-9221 or CSCLonline@michigan.gov to verify registration status.

Information regarding how to file a complaint against a taxicab carrier, limousine carrier, or transportation network company may be found by visiting www.mi.gov/cscl and clicking “CSCL Complaint Process” or by calling CSCL at 517-241-7000 or emailing it at CSCL-complaints@michigan.gov.

