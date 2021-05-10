How moms were celebrated this Mother’s Day across the U.P.

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite COVID-19, mothers are still being recognized and appreciated on their special day.

“Moms are amazing. They brought us up, they helped us become who we are,” Owner of Misery Bay Cold Brew Sloan Dorr said.

Which is why moms everywhere are being celebrated.

In Iron Mountain, Famers Legendary Food and Spirits at the Pine Mountain Resort held its annual Mother’s Day brunch.

“Everybody does brunch so we thought we’d let mom sleep in and do it a little later so mom could have a nice day,” Executive Chef Dawn Hane said.

But this year, Mother’s Day brunch looked a little different at the resort.

“We did require reservations to an extent. We allowed some walk-ins but mostly reservations to keep the capacity down,” said Hane.

Each mom who came through the door also received a carnation complimentary of Econo Foods.

In Marquette, Rock River Farm and Misery Bay Cold Brew held a pop-up shop in the courtyard of the U.P. Children’s Museum.

Whether you were last minute shopping or a mom on the go, you could buy flowers and coffee for yourself of the mother figure in your life – and Dorr said the event was a success.

“We got here, and people were waiting. We set up and people were ready to get some flowers and get some coffee.”

But no matter who it was you were shopping for, celebrating those mother figures all-year round is equally important.

“Whether it’s your real mom of moms you found along the way or somebody who just stood into that place, I think looking up to a strong female figure is amazing. Bring home flowers, even if it’s not Mother’s Day,” said Dorr.

Because whether it’s flowers, a gift, or just a ‘thank you,’ it could make any Mother’s Day bloom.

