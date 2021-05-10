Advertisement

How moms were celebrated this Mother’s Day across the U.P.

“Whether it’s your real mom of moms you found along the way or somebody who just stood into that place, I think looking up to a strong female figure is amazing. Bring home flowers, even if it’s not Mother’s Day.”
Mother's Day pop-up shop outside the U.P. Children's Museum.
Mother's Day pop-up shop outside the U.P. Children's Museum.(WLUC, Maci Cosmore)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite COVID-19, mothers are still being recognized and appreciated on their special day.

“Moms are amazing. They brought us up, they helped us become who we are,” Owner of Misery Bay Cold Brew Sloan Dorr said.

Which is why moms everywhere are being celebrated.

In Iron Mountain, Famers Legendary Food and Spirits at the Pine Mountain Resort held its annual Mother’s Day brunch.

“Everybody does brunch so we thought we’d let mom sleep in and do it a little later so mom could have a nice day,” Executive Chef Dawn Hane said.

But this year, Mother’s Day brunch looked a little different at the resort.

“We did require reservations to an extent. We allowed some walk-ins but mostly reservations to keep the capacity down,” said Hane.

Each mom who came through the door also received a carnation complimentary of Econo Foods.

In Marquette, Rock River Farm and Misery Bay Cold Brew held a pop-up shop in the courtyard of the U.P. Children’s Museum.

Whether you were last minute shopping or a mom on the go, you could buy flowers and coffee for yourself of the mother figure in your life – and Dorr said the event was a success.

“We got here, and people were waiting. We set up and people were ready to get some flowers and get some coffee.”

But no matter who it was you were shopping for, celebrating those mother figures all-year round is equally important.

“Whether it’s your real mom of moms you found along the way or somebody who just stood into that place, I think looking up to a strong female figure is amazing. Bring home flowers, even if it’s not Mother’s Day,” said Dorr.

Because whether it’s flowers, a gift, or just a ‘thank you,’ it could make any Mother’s Day bloom.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan vaccination percentage jumps after factoring out of state vaccinations
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Tom Yon took these photos after an emergency door on a Boutique Airlines plane blew off prior...
Wakefield man recounts losing Boutique Airlines’ plane door before take-off
Participants marched through downtown Marquette holding signs, flags, and firearms.
Second Amendment supporters march through Downtown Marquette
Mugshots for Krishell Harmon and Marquis Williams.
Trident arrests 2 on cocaine distribution charges in Sault Ste. Marie

Latest News

Flower arrangement created by a mom
Moms of all ages created their own floral arrangements this Mother’s Day
The Vista Board and its ensemble cast offer you a show that helps support the Historic Vista...
Vista Theater presents “VIRTUAL Mother’s Day Cabaret”
First responders were called to the intersection of County Road 4-80 and Cherry Creek Road just...
Pregnant woman injured in T-bone crash in Chocolay Township
2021 TV6 Mother's Day Craft Show
Last day of TV6 Mother’s Day Craft Show